Mannheimer HC have added Raphael Hartkopf, Justus Weigand and Luis Knisel to their line-up for the upcoming season as they look to further build on their EHL bronze and German runners-up medal.





Hartkopf moves from relegated Dusseldorf HC, the 20-year-old bringing a sharp-shooting edge having scored 24 goals in 55 youth internationals and he will play in the European Under-21 Championship next week in Valencia. He also played in the Junior Euros 2017.



"Rapha is one of the most interesting players in the Bundesliga for me,” said MHC coach Michael McCann. “He is technically savvy and brings very good individual skills to the team. The development he has taken with the Under-21s and Düsseldorf HC in the last 12 months shows that he has the opportunity to become an international top player."



Weigand is another rising talented striker, joining Mannheim from Nuremberg. He is another nominated for the Under-21 Euros and has scored 20 goals in 45 youth internationals. The 19-year-old scored 15 times in the past Bundesliga season



"I am very happy that one of the best strikers of the past season will join us in Mannheim,” McCann said. “I am pleased to work with him and to accompany his development from Under-21 player to a potential A-squad player.



“He has spent the team-building training camp in Rosenheim with us and I am very, very confident that he fits in perfectly with this group of young players."



Knisel arrives from Düsseldorfer HC having also played with FC Barcelona and RC Jolaseta in Spain before playing for DHC in the Bundesliga for the first time.



"Luis has an absolute will to do everything on the pitch. He will invest everything for his minutes on the field and that is what our team mentality of the last few years was and will be in the future” 110% stake in the field for the team's goal.”



Euro Hockey League media release