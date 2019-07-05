Hockey icons will share their expertise with KZN’s young players at the Investec Hockey Academy’s high-performance course.





SA Hockey player, Shelley Jones, along with many former and current national hockey players, will be sharing their knowledge and skills with KZN’s aspiring school-going players as part of the Investec Hockey Academy on 6 and 7 July.



FORMER SA women’s hockey player, Shelley (Russell) Jones will head up the KZN-leg of the nationwide hockey development programme for schoolgirls at Crawford College in La Lucia on 6 and 7 July.





Along with a stellar line-up of current and former international hockey icons, Jones hopes to inspire, motivate and identify young talent as part of the Investec Hockey Academy’s high-performance courses.



Aimed at growing the sport’s participation and skills from a grassroots level, The Investec Hockey Academy offers a Fundamental Players’ Course (ages eight to 11) that aims to build a solid foundation for the sport, an Intermediate Players’ Course (ages 12 to 15), focusing on skills development, and an Advanced Players’ Course (ages 16 to 18), providing players with position-specific training.



“The courses we offer work on creating dynamic well-rounded athletes. Very important aspects such as mental toughness, functional ability, fitness, nutrition, recovery techniques and athlete education in general are addressed at the academy. These aspects are vital in one’s sporting development,” emphasised Jones.



To register, visit www.investechockeyacademy.com or contact Shelley Russell on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



