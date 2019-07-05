By Jugjet Singh





IT has taken Australian coach Michael McCann just four days to identify the national strikers’ poor scoring rate in major tournaments.





McCann, hired by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation for a week, said the strikers lacked the speed of thought.



“This set of strikers have the speed and agility to score more goals.



“But they lack the mentality to act fast, which is what it’s all about in the semi-circle.



“But the good thing is that they are eager to learn and are picking up fast,” said McCann, who now coaches the Mannheim Hockey Club in Germany.



McCann, who helped Australia win the Olympic gold in 2004 in Athens, retired in 2007 with 165 caps and 72 goals to his name.



Strikers like Faizal Shaari and Akhimullah Anuar Esook tend to be clueless when they get into the semi-circle, including missing sitters.



Malaysia, under chief coach Roelant Oltmans, have so far hired goalkeeping coach Martijn Drijver and penalty corner specialist Taeke Taekema — both from the Netherlands.



And strikers’ coach McCann is now helping out the team before Oltmans names his 20-man squad for next week’s tour of Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium and South Korea. The tour is from July 21 to Aug 12.



They will then head to Tokyo for a Four-Nation meet from Aug 19-23.The other teams taking part are hosts Japan, New Zealand and Australia.



The tour and the Four Nations meet are to prepare the team for the Olympic Qualifier in October, when Malaysia will play (home-and-away) against a yet-to-be-named team in their hope to qualify for the Olympics after a 20-year lapse.



The Four-Nation meet will also offer those omitted from the tour a chance to prove themselves and earn a spot in the Olympic Qualifier.



