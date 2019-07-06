The club was founded by Michael Richards, who was a professional hockey player back in the day.





Players giving it their all on the field.



The Johannesburg South Hockey Club, based in Kibler Park, has taken southern areas by storm since its establishment in February 2019.





According to Richards, the response from the communities in and around the South has exceeded his expectations.



“The response from the community has been overwhelming. The growth of the club over such a short period has exceeded all expectations.



“To date, we have more than 70 players at the club, with more joining on a weekly basis.



“We have had senior players as well as players from the surrounding high schools joining the club. We have entered four teams in the Southern Gauteng Hockey League,” said Richards.



According to Richards, the men and women A-teams are gunning for league honours. The B-team men and women are youngsters from high school.



“Starting a hockey club is tough, but we have received so much support from our players and we have really managed to build a family. Many of the parents and family members of our club players are part of our growing family and we are privileged to have them at every game,” said Michael.



One of the reasons the club is thriving is that it hosts popular activities. Just recently, the club held an annual five-a-side tournament.





Some of the members from the Johannesburg South Hockey Club based in Kibler Park.



The club also launched an academy to develop and improve the skills of younger players.



“We also want to develop coaches by providing them with the know-how to develop team tactics and improve the results of the school teams when they play against the schools of the north,” Richards explained.



