By Elizabeth Mburugu





Park Road Badgers return to premier league campaign against Mvita XI as newcomers Lakers entertain JKUAT in Kisumu. (Jenipher Wachie, Standard)



Buoyed by their brilliant form in Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League, Western Jaguars target maximum points in Nairobi weekend.





Having survived relegation on the last day of the 2018 season, they travel to City Park as the most improved side longing to overcome their opponents and strike double victory. Currently lying second on the log with 13 points, one less than leaders and defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors, Jaguars long to ascend to the summit.



Today, Jaguars lock horns with Greensharks, a team they have not beaten in their last five meetings. They hope to turn the tables on Sharks who have beaten them four times boasting a 2-2 draw as their best result in November last year.



They face Sailors which has also been a tough side for them in their previous matches. Jaguars are keen to post better results against Sailors who they lost 0-2 in their first premier league encounter in August 2016.



Jaguars coach Peter Okova said his charges are eager to produce a good result. “We have always had an upper hand at home (Kakamega) and struggled away but we are looking to change the narrative and excel no matter where we are playing. We have young talented players who are determined to give their best and I believe they will deliver,” Okova said.



Sharks and Sailors are currently fifth and eighth on the log. In another men’s premier league encounter, 2012 winners Nairobi Sikh Union will tackle gritty United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) tomorrow. They will have to be at their best as they seek to overcome the students who have already proved they are no pushovers by snatching a point each from top guns Butali and Kenya Police in 3-3 and 2-2 draws respectively.



In women’s premier league, debutants Lakers are out to extend their unbeaten run when they take on Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat).



The Standard Digital