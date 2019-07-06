By AYUMBA AYODI





Diana Akinyi (left) of Strathmore Scorpions tussles with Agriphina Misoi of USIU Spartans during their Premier League match at City Park in Nairobi on June 16, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Lakers are without their top goalkeeper Millicent Adhiambo as they go all out to defend their unbeaten run against Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology in the women’s hockey Premier League duel at Kisumu Simba Club on Saturday.





Lakers, who are the only other side that is yet to concede defeat this season besides champions Telkom, is place third in the log with eight points drawn from one win and five draws. Their only victory came against Kenyatta University whom they beat 1-0 while they have forced draws against Telkom (2-2) and United States International University (USIU) (0-0) among others.



Team manager John Paul disclosed that the 16-year-old Adhiambo, who is a student at Sinyolo Girls is occupied with school work while also assuring that their second choice Effi Anyango is up to the task.



“We are all ready for the varsity challenge and victory will quite be important and a boost to our placing in the league standings,” said Paul adding that they have been able to have a full house in training since Wednesday. “We have been lucky to have our away players from Busia, Kakamega and Homabay joining us from midweek and it’s quite inspiring.”



Amira Sailors will also be in search of their second victory on Saturday when they take on former champions Sliders at City Park Stadium. Sailors are placed fourth in the log with six points while Sliders are sixth in the nine-team league with five points.



An explosive varsity derby is in the offing tomorrow when USIU face Kenyatta at City Park. USIU are placed second in the league with eight points drawn from two wins, two draws and a loss while Kenyatta, who are winless have two points from two draws and equal number of defeats.



At the same time, Western Jaguars are all set to scale back to the top of the men’s Premier League if they beat Greensharks Saturday and Sailors on Sunday at City Park.



Jaguars, who have been a revelation this season, have only suffered one loss in their six outings against former champions Kenya Police 5-3 in Kakamega. Some of their stunning victories this season have come against former champions Strathmore Gladiators (2-0) and Nairobi Simba (2-1).



Daily Nation