Scotland U21 Men’s Head Coach Graham Moodie has named his squad for U21 Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Plzen Litice, Czech Republic.





The tournament gets underway on 14 July and Scotland will take on Russia; Portugal and Italy in Pool B before the latter stages of the tournament.



The Scots are taking a strong team and will play in the opening game of the tournament when they face Portugal to get their campaign underway.



Scotland U21 Men go into the tournament after competitive preparation series’ against Club All Stars; Ireland and Wales, putting in good performances across all the matches.



Competition will be tough in Plzen Litice as the top two teams in the competition will be promoted to A Division in 2021.



Scotland U21 Men’s Head Coach Graham Moodie said, “Selection for the Euros was tough. It was very competitive for places in the squad and it was a hard decision, but we’ve selected a strong squad for the tournament.



“We’re really excited to go and compete in the Euros; the target is to gain promotion, and the players we have are capable of achieving this. We have one more camp before we travel to Czech Republic and we’re looking forward to our final preparations for the competition.”



Scotland U21 Men’s squad:



Douglas Gourlay, Grange

Martin Rose, University of Edinburgh

James Nairn, Grange

Robbie Crol, University of Edinburgh

Andrew Lochrin, Uddingston

Andrew McAllister, Western Wildcats

Ali Richmond, Loughborough University

Andrew Webb, Loughborough University

Ben Pearson, University of Edinburgh

Alex Batstone, Bath Buccaneers

Jamie Golden, Grove Menzieshill

Joe Waterston, Beeston

Cameron Golden, Grove Menzieshill

Andrew McConnell, Western Wildcats

Hamish Roberts , Loughborough University

Struan Walker, Clydesdale

David Nairn, Clydesdale

Jack Jamieson, University of Edinburgh



Schedule



14 July | 11:15 | Scotland v Portugal

15 July | 18:00 | Russia v Scotland

17 July | 11:15 | Scotland v Italy

19 July | TBC | TBC

20 July | TBC | TBC



Scottish Hockey Union media release