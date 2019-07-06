Scotland U21 men’s squad announced for Euros
Scotland U21 Men’s Head Coach Graham Moodie has named his squad for U21 Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Plzen Litice, Czech Republic.
The tournament gets underway on 14 July and Scotland will take on Russia; Portugal and Italy in Pool B before the latter stages of the tournament.
The Scots are taking a strong team and will play in the opening game of the tournament when they face Portugal to get their campaign underway.
Scotland U21 Men go into the tournament after competitive preparation series’ against Club All Stars; Ireland and Wales, putting in good performances across all the matches.
Competition will be tough in Plzen Litice as the top two teams in the competition will be promoted to A Division in 2021.
Scotland U21 Men’s Head Coach Graham Moodie said, “Selection for the Euros was tough. It was very competitive for places in the squad and it was a hard decision, but we’ve selected a strong squad for the tournament.
“We’re really excited to go and compete in the Euros; the target is to gain promotion, and the players we have are capable of achieving this. We have one more camp before we travel to Czech Republic and we’re looking forward to our final preparations for the competition.”
Scotland U21 Men’s squad:
Douglas Gourlay, Grange
Martin Rose, University of Edinburgh
James Nairn, Grange
Robbie Crol, University of Edinburgh
Andrew Lochrin, Uddingston
Andrew McAllister, Western Wildcats
Ali Richmond, Loughborough University
Andrew Webb, Loughborough University
Ben Pearson, University of Edinburgh
Alex Batstone, Bath Buccaneers
Jamie Golden, Grove Menzieshill
Joe Waterston, Beeston
Cameron Golden, Grove Menzieshill
Andrew McConnell, Western Wildcats
Hamish Roberts , Loughborough University
Struan Walker, Clydesdale
David Nairn, Clydesdale
Jack Jamieson, University of Edinburgh
Schedule
14 July | 11:15 | Scotland v Portugal
15 July | 18:00 | Russia v Scotland
17 July | 11:15 | Scotland v Italy
19 July | TBC | TBC
20 July | TBC | TBC
