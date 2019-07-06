The four-week long camp, to conclude on August 3, will hold under the watchful eyes of coach Baljeet Singh Saini.





India name 33 players for Jr girls



Hockey India Friday named 33 core probables for the upcoming junior girls national coaching camp to begin on July 8 at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru.





The four-week long camp, to conclude on August 3, will held under the watchful eyes of coach Baljeet Singh Saini.



After a great tour of Ireland, where the team won the Cantor Fitzgerald U-21 International four-nation tournament against the likes of the hosts Ireland, Canada and Scotland, India went to Belarus, where they defeated the junior and development teams.



Coach Saini believes the tour of Ireland and Belarus has motivated his team to become the best junior side in the world.



"The team performed exceptionally in our recent tours of Ireland and Belarus. I am very satisfied with the way they played, and this national camp will now give us the opportunity to keep working in the right direction," Saini said.



"There are a few players who have made transition into the senior team set-up, therefore this camp will give the opportunity to more players to perform and be a part of our team.



"Our focus in the upcoming camp will be on our basics, fitness, agility and trying our different tactics. It is important that we maintain our rhythm in these four weeks, and keep building towards our ultimate aim which is to lift the Junior women's Asia Cup next year," added Saini.



List of core probables:



Goalkeepers: Rashanpreet Kaur, Khushboo, F Ramengmawii.



Defenders: Priyanka, Simran Singh, Marina Lalramnghaki, Gagandeep Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Jotika Kalsi, Sumita, Akshata Dhekale, Usha, Parneet Kaur.



Midfielder: Baljeet Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Kiran, Prabhleen Kaur, Preeti, Ajmina Kujur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Kavita Bagdi, Baljinder Kaur, Sushma Kumari.



Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Gurmail Kaur, Deepika, Lalrindinki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari, Yogita Bora, Annu.



