COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following two different tryout weekends and an individual goalkeeper trial, the 2019-20 Junior and Senior U.S. Men’s National Indoor Teams as well as the newly appointed head coach have been named.





Seven athletes that were selected to the Senior Indoor USMNT are currently involved in the outdoor senior or junior men’s program. Leading the squad are Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.) and JaJa Kentwell (Spring City, Pa.) who both were on the 2014 Indoor Pan American Cup roster, and Alex Grassi (Brookeville, Md.). These experienced athletes are strengthened by the addition of some outdoor Junior USMNT players like Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Colin Hennessy (Marlborough, Mass.), David Kristof (Darien, Conn.) and Dean Schiller (Alexandria, Va.).



The Junior Indoor USMNT also has some outdoor players representing in Gavin Chung (Glen Ridge, N.J.), Jack Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Tyler Kim (Fredericksburg, Va.) and Colin Kirkpatrick (Annville, Pa.).



2019-20 U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team:

James Albanese (Mercerville, N.J.), Brett Andrews (Pittsburgh, Pa.), Glenn Carr (Shickshinny, Pa.), Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Stephen Dennis (Fairfield, Conn.), Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.), Alex Grassi (Brookeville, Md.), Colin Hennessy (Marlborough, Mass.), JaJa Kentwell (Spring City, Pa.), Scott Kline (Dublin, Ohio), David Kristof (Darien, Conn.), Jesse Larson (Crownsville, Md.), Joe Page (Alexandria, Va.), Nicholas Richardson (Sunapee, N.H.), Dean Schiller (Alexandria, Va.), Michael Young (Syracuse, N.Y.)



2019-20 Junior U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team:

Matthew Barraco (Allentown, Pa.), Zane Boler (Lewisberry, Pa.), Gavin Chung (Glen Ridge, N.J.), Koehl Comiskey (Dallas, Pa.), Jack Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Ishaq Inayat (Princeton, N.J.), Malcolm Johnson (Lisle, N.Y.), Tyler Kim (Fredericksburg, Va.), Colin Kirkpatrick (Annville, Pa.), Toby Peck (Downingtown, Pa.), Jack Weitzman (Fulton, Md.), Jonathan Wihide (Taneytown, Md.), Bradley Wittbecker (Taneytown, Md.)



Just this week, the head coach of the Indoor USMNT was named with Alex Gheorghe (Greenwich, Conn.) leading the program. Gheorghe has been involved with the sport his whole life and even began his coaching career at a young age, volunteering to coach youth players in Romania while still playing himself. He represented on Romania’s National Team at all levels as an athlete and was the head coach of the Romania Women’s National Team.



"We’re very pleased that Alex has agreed to join the staff of the indoor men's program," said Rutger Wiese, U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach. " We wish him great success in his role and as Indoor USMNT head Coach.”



Gheorghe’s coaching resume continues as the club director and founder of the AGH Field Hockey Club, varsity head coach at Sacred Heart Greenwich as well as the head coach of the boys’ East Coast High Performance. He is the former U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team Head Coach and has coached in multiple USA Field Hockey programs including the Futures Program, and at the National Futures Championship and AAU Junior Olympic Games. He earned recognition from the FIH for his effort as a youth coach and has dedicated his time to understanding the finer aspects of the game, from the smallest technical detail to the broader strategies of game play.



The U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team will have training camp weekends once a month in June, August and December, as the squad prepares for an international tour at the end of the year. More preparation will take place early in 2020 as the Indoor USMNT trains for the Indoor Pan American Cup to be held in March in Pennsylvania.



USFHA media release