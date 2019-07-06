By Mark Taylor



Sally Tippen was the captain fantastic for England over-65s as they clinched Masters Hockey European Cup glory in Belgium.





The Cambridge City Hockey Club stalwart, who has not missed a season since 1991, skippered the side in Antwerp as they won four matches out of five.



The category is uncontested as England are the only national team in the over-65s age group, but LX and Alliance have over-65 teams that enter the trophy event as non-national teams, and England defeated them 4-0 and 6-0 respectively.



England also played Wales, Scotland and the Netherlands over-60s teams in friendlies, securing two wins and a draw.



Billie Seavill scored in the 1-1 draw with Wales – which was a highlight for Tippen – and they completed their set of games with a 2-0 victory over Scotland, with Tippen and Laura Dymock on target



“We were delighted that we had achieved a win and pleased that the team had performed well on the showcase pitch in front of a crowd of supporters, including our Ladies 60s team who had come to support us on their day off,” said Tippen.



“The team gelled well on and off the pitch and I am very impressed with the professional approach of our new coach, Richard Young.



“The greatest challenge this year was convincing our coach that we had to change the system he wanted us to play. We did this at the Home Countries tournament just before the European Cup so it was a bit risky.



“I am so proud to lead out the team at the beginning of each match and see how the team develops during the year. The team are so supportive of each other on and off the pitch which helps hugely in making the captain’s role easy.”



Looking ahead to the new forthcoming hockey campaign with City, Tippen added: “My plans for the coming season are to continuing playing either 4th or 5th XI club hockey and Masters hockey, and try to reduce my current hockey admin workload!”



Cambridge Independent