By Aftar Singh





Right man for the job: Former Australian forward Michael McCann is in Malaysia to help improve the scoring ability of the national forwards in tournaments.



KUALA LUMPUR: Former Australian hockey striker Michael McCann feels that Malaysian players must start thinking on their feet.





McCann was brought in for a week to help improve the scoring ability of the national forwards.



The Australian said that while the strikers are adept at scoring goals, they need to be more confident.



“They must have the ability to get more balls in the semi-circle and must also be fast in scoring goals before the defenders can get to the ball.



“The biggest task for me is to help them generate more goal-scoring opportunities than they had before,” said McCann.



“The forwards must also learn to fight hard to get the ball and they must try to get as many penalty corners as possible so that they have more chances of scoring,” said McCann.



McCann helped Australia win the Athens Olympic gold in 2004 and has 165 caps and scored 72 goals.



“I must admit it is difficult to make changes in just a week. I wished I had more time with them.



“The players also need to change their mentally towards scoring goals. I am trying to build up their confidence and also help them try out different ideas in delivering goals,” said McCann.



“This is how we are taught in the Australian and German teams. The players here also have a different mentality than us Australians,” added McCann.



The national team have experienced forwards in Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil, Faizal Saari, Muhd Shahril Saabah and Firhan Ashari but they not been prolific.



McCann has been the coach of German club Mannheim for the last eight years and helped them finished a creditable third in the European League last year, they are the runners-up in the German League.



The Malaysian team will be going to Europe on July 27 in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games playoff matches in October.



McCann has promised that he will be there to assist the strikers get the goals in the matches against Germany, Spain, Holland and world champions Belgium.



The Star of Malaysia