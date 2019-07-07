By Pam Jones



Central Otago's hockey community is being urged to put forward its views on a plan to address strong growth in the sport in the district.





Central Otago Hockey Association president Rachel Prendergast said player numbers had been increasing about 5% to 10% year-on-year and now about 1000 people played hockey in Central Otago and the Queenstown Lakes district.



The growth was a good problem to have.



"But we recognise it's a problem, and now it's a matter of how we deal with it".



The hockey association started drafting a strategic plan last year and had already gathered input from hockey clubs, but was seeking more feedback, she said.



Issues to address included where to site further hockey turfs in the region, and how to support volunteers and administrators.



At present there is a full-sized water turf in Cromwell, a half-sized sand turf in Omakau and a smaller practice turf in Alexandra.



Ms Prendergast said the association had a "holistic view" and "completely open mind" about where future turfs should go.



The association did not own any of the existing turfs, but was represented on the Central Otago Sports Turf Trust, which owned the Cromwell turf and amenities building.



Ms Prendergast said it was hoped work on the strategic plan would also see some more volunteers come forward to help hockey develop and "keep the momentum going" in the district.



To view the plan, go to www.sporty.co.nz/coha/RULES-DOCUMENTS



Feedback can be made at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. until July 29.



Otago Daily Times