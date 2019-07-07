By AYUMBA AYODI





Greensharks and Lakers claimed vital victories on Saturday to scale the men and women’s hockey Premier League standings.





Greensharks braved a late onslaught from Western Jaguars to claim a slim 3-2 win at City Park Stadium to climb one place to fourth with 12 points in the men’s league.



Lakers hit visiting Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology 2-0 at Kisumu Simba ground to move into second place with 11 points.



Chris Wokila put Sharks ahead in the 11th minute from a penalty corner but skipper Willis Malesi levelled in the 23rd minute for Jaguars after also latching onto a penalty corner delivery.



Benson Mawich reclaimed the lead for Sharks two minutes into the second half from a field goal before Wokila completed his double in the 41st minute to put Sharks ahead 3-1.



Jaguars would then stage a thrilling rally but could only pull one back through Conrad Bihembo’s penalty in the 57th minute as Sharks celebrated their third win of the season.



Jaguars, who stayed second in the log with 13 points, hope for a reprieve when they face Sailors on Sunday at 11am at City Park. Champions Butali Warriors, who top the league with 14 points and third-placed Wazalendo with 13 points are not in action this weekend.



Laura Rachel put Lakers ahead in the fourth minute, sinking from a penalty corner before Alice Owiti finished it off for the lakeside girls in the 50th minute.



Lakers now tie at the top with Telkom on 11 points each but the defending champions enjoy a better goal difference.



In the other women’s Premier League duel, Amira Sailors forced former champions Sliders to a 1-1 draw at City Park.



Leah Omwadho placed home in the 44th minute from a penalty corner to give Sailors the lead only for Charity Miller to level for Sliders in the 55th minute.



Sailors stayed fourth on the log but with an improved tally of seven points while Sliders scaled one place to sixth with six points.



