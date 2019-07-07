Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Pahang out to upset SSTMI

Published on Sunday, 07 July 2019 10:00 | Hits: 57
By Jugjet Singh


Terengganu HA (in white) and SSTMI (in red) in action during a recent women’s JHL match in Kuala Terengganu. PIC BY GHAZALI KORI

KUALA LUMPUR: Can Pahang Thunderbolts stop the mighty run of double champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts in the Junior Hockey League (JHL) on Sunday?



This is a question that even Pahang coach Sufian Mohamad is reluctant to answer.

Last year, Pahang were thrashed 4-0 by SSTMI.

“My players are raring to put up a fight, following the recent 1-0 win over Anderson, in our own backyard (Kuantan).

“Even though, we are under the same roof, there will be no mercy from both sides in this clash that could decide the title,” said former national player Sufian.

SSTMI are in solid form following their impressive wins over SSTMI Juniors (11-1) and Bukit Jalil Sports School Juniors (14-1) in their last two matches.

“It looks like SSTMI are not holding back this season as even their own juniors were given a lashing.

“We will try, but they (SSTMI) are stronger than last season,” said Sufian.

SSTMI have a whopping 40-goal advantage compared to Pahang’s 16, and nothing but a win can stop the sports school from romping home with the league title unless they are stopped on Sunday.

FIXTURES

TODAY

MEN: UniKL-Datuk Bentara v Penang HA (Batu Pahat Stadium), BJSS Juniors v KL Wipers (Ministry of Education Stadium), Perlis Young Lions v Anderson Thunderbolts (Kangar Stadium), Pahang Thunderbolts v SSTMI Thunderbolts (Kuantan Stadium, 5pm), PJCC Tigers v BJSS Thunderbolts (KLHA Stadium, 5pm), SSTMI Juniors v Sabah Juniors (SSTMI Stadium).

WOMEN: SSMS Girls v Terengganu HA (SSMS Stadium. 4pm), Mutiara Impian v Zaba Girls (USM Stadium), PKS-UniTen v KL Wipers (Kuantan Stadium, 3pm), PJCC Black Widow v SSTMI-PKS UniTen (KLHA Stadium, 3pm).

* matches at 4.45pm unless stated.

New Straits Times

