By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Youngster Mohd Noor Firdaus Rosdi’s (pic) patience has paid off as he finally gets to make his international debut.





Malaysiancoach Roelant Oltmans will either field him in the team for the Europe tour in the next two weeks or the four-nation tournament in Tokyo in August as warm-up matches for next year’s Olympic Games.



The 19-year-old Kelantan forward is one of the four juniors from Tenaga Nasional called up for national training in March based on their performance in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



Three others – midfielder Muhd Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal and forward Muhd Arif Syafie Ishak featured in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh in March while Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook played in the FIH Series Finals in Bukit Jalil in April.



Firdaus is happy that his long wait to don the national colours is over.



“All my efforts in training has paid off. I will justify coach Oltmans’ faith in me by doing well in my first international tournament,” said Firdaus, who helped Malaysia win gold in the Youth Olympics Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October last year.



Malaysia play against Germany, Spain, Holland and world champions Belgium in the Europe tour. The other team involved in the four-nation are Australia, New Zealand and hosts Japan.



The Star of Malaysia