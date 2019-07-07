KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) received a shot in the arm with the signing of a four-year partnership with AirAsia.





The AHF will receive RM150,000 a year from the total amount of RM600,000.



The agreement was signed by the executive chairman of AirAsia Group Berhad Datuk Kamarudin Meranun and AHF chief executive Datuk Tayyab Ikram and was witnessed by AHF president Datuk Fumio Ogura yesterday.



Kamarudin said the contribution was to further develop hockey in Asia.



“At AirAsia, we believe in empowering local talents from the region. We have long invested in sports in Asia through our DaretoDream initiatives,” said Kamarudin.



"And with today's partnership, we hope to provide even more opportunities to the hockey players and promote junior hockey tournaments like the boys and girls Junior AHF Cup and other major tournaments like the Asian Challenge and Asian Champions Trophy."



The Star of Malaysia