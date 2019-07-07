Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Bangladesh to host Champions Trophy, Junior Asia Cup Hockey

Published on Sunday, 07 July 2019 10:00 | Hits: 51
The Asian Hockey Federation and Bangladesh Hockey Federation will sign a Memorandum of Understanding in August with regards to hosting the two tournaments
 

Participants of the meeting at Asian Hockey Federation's head-quarter in Malaysia pose for photographs Saturday

The Asian Hockey Federation agreed to let Bangladesh host the Champions Trophy and Junior Asia Cup Hockey next year in a meeting in AHF’s head-quarter in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia Saturday.



Bangladesh Hockey Federation’s vice president Abdur Rashid Shikder and Sajed AA Adel attended the meeting as AHF’s executive members.

AHF and BHF will sign a Memorandum of Understanding in August with regards to hosting the two tournaments.

Meanwhile, Air Asia reached an agreement with AHF to be the federation’s airlines partner.

Later in the day, the two Bangladeshi officials accepted a lunch invitation from former AHF president and Malaysia’s new King Sultan Abdullah Shah.

Shikder attended the initial meeting of AHF Friday.

The Dhaka Tribune

