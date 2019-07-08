Mitch Wynd







The best Under 21 hockey players in Australia are descending on Lismore in their campaign to claim the national championship trophy. The championships, which include both a men’s and a women’s championship, start on July 10 at the Goonellabah Hockey Complex.





Last year’s champions, the Tasmanian men’s team and the New South Wales’ women’s team, will face strong competition from teams representing all States and Territories in the week-long tournament, said Hockey Australia (HA) CEO, Matt Favier.



“Australia is one of the best hockey nations in the world with our men ranked first and women second. The championships give players and officials the chance to develop their skills in a highly competitive environment and I have no doubt that the Championship will feature players destined to become a Hockeyroos and Kookaburras player.



“The championships are therefore also a wonderful opportunity for spectators and the local community around Lismore to watch incredible hockey,” said Favier.



The Championships are supported by Destination NSW, with the Hon. Stuart Ayres MP Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney saying the event is an important inclusion in the State’s calendar.



“Not only does it demonstrate our Government’s commitment to supporting excellence, but it’s also part of our broader strategy in driving tourism to NSW’s spectacular regional areas.



“Tourism is vital to rural and regional communities, contributing $19.5 billion to the NSW economy and directly employing 90,400,” said Minister Ayres, wishing players, spectators and volunteers a wonderful week in what he describes as “a magnificent” part of NSW.



Location:



Goonellabah Hockey Complex, Goonellabah NSW 2480



Game days:



Wednesday July 10 from 10am (women) and 11am (men)

Thursday July 11 from 10am (men) and 11am (women)

Saturday July 13 from 8.30am (women) and 9.30am (men)

Sunday July 14 from 10.30am (women semi-finals) and 11.30am (men semi-finals)

Tuesday July 16 from 9am (women’s preliminary finals) and 9.30am (men’s preliminary finals)

Wednesday July 17 (men’s bronze medal match 11.10am, gold medal match 3.30pm. Women’s bronze medal match 9am, gold medal match 1.20pm)



For full event details including team overviews, please click here.



Hockey Australia media release