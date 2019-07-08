By Elizabeth Mburugu





Western Jaguars hopes of ascending to the top of the Kenya Hockey Union men’s premier league standings crash landed yesterday.





Jaguars lost Greensharks and Sailors in identical 3-2 margin. A win could have slid them to the top but the two losses saw them drop to third place tied on 13 points with Wazalendo, who moved one place up due to a superior goal difference.



Jaguars rallied from behind twice to level the score with Sailors before Douglas Nyerere dashed their hopes of picking a point as he netted the winning goal just few seconds to the final whistle.



Sailors looked determined from the start as they mounted a wave of attacks in Jaguars defence with Felix Opolla, Abraham Musee and Nyerere posing a threat up front. Jaguars defence and goalkeeper Paul Navangi remained steadfast.



Jaguars frustrated efforts by captain Willis Malesi, Robinson Omutekete, Collins Omachi and Kelvin Machinji for the first quarter to end in a goalless draw.



Sailors were eager to chalk up their second win of the season and it paid dividends when Opolla broke the deadlock in the 24th minute for a 1-0 lead at the breather. Jaguars resumed with renewed determination as Omutekete equalised seconds into the second half.



Musee converted a penalty three minutes later to restore Sailors lead forcing Jaguars to play a catch up again. Sailors defended well to maintain a narrow 2-1 lead advantage going into the final quarter.



Machinji leveled the score in the 50th minute reviving their chances of securing a point. The match seemed to head to a 2-2 draw but Nyerere blasted the winning goal few seconds to the final whistle.



In women’s premier league battle, debutants Lakers maintained their unbeaten run.



