Mitch Wynd



Hockey Australia (HA) has welcomed former Hockeyroos player and current NSWIS Women’s Head Coach Katrina (Triny) Powell as Assistant Coach for the Hockeyroos for a six-week period.





Powell takes on the role while current Assistant Coach Steph Andrews is on maternity leave. Starting on August 1 and finishing on September 11, 2019 at the conclusion of the Olympic Qualifier to be played in Rockhampton, Powell will be part of the national coaching staff in Perth, responsible for delivering the Daily Training Environment (DTE) for the women’s national program.



“We’re thrilled to have Triny Powell join our team while Steph Andrews is on leave. Triny brings a lot of experience to the role and will be a really important part of our team. As an Assistant Coach she will be part of the leadership team taking the Hockeyroos to the Oceania Cup, an Olympic Qualification event in Rockhampton in early September,” said High Performance Director Toni Cumpston.



Triny Powell has represented Australia 252 times, scoring 141 goals and claiming gold with the Hockeyroos at the 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games. She has been given the opportunity to work with the Hockeyroos during Andrews’ absence and will then return to her role with NSWIS and coach of the NSW Pride in the newly created Hockey One league.



“Hockey Australia is delighted to be able to support Andrews as she takes time from her coaching role to have her first child, and to have Powell step in to the role ensures we continue to have a quality environment for our athletes,” said Cumpston.



Steph Andrews joined the Hockeyroos as Assistant Coach in May 2018 after being the Women’s Assistant Coach for Field Hockey Canada.



HA wishes her and her family the very best during this exciting time.



Hockey Australia media release