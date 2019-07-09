Jarryd McGuane





Recovery possible: Burnie Baptist. Picture: Simon Sturzaker.



Hockey Tasmania CEO Damian Smith says the organisation is looking at ways to improve participation and felt marquee events in the North or North-West would increase the sport's footprint.





Hockey Tasmania board chairman Ken Read raised concerns over the health of the sport, highlighted by the decrease of players competing.



"We understand we attract most of our players to the South and also attract more of the high profile events down here because the facilities are world class," Smith said.



"It is a concern for our efforts to improve the sport across the state and it is our goal to get a Hockey One game somewhere in the North of the state."



One competition Smith was hopeful of getting up was a senior statewide regional competition.



"We want to accommodate a regional cup where the best players from the North, North-West and South represent their regions for both men and women."



The Examiner