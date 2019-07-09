

National hockey coach Roelant Oltmans leading a training session at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. - NSTP/Mohamad Shahril Badri Saali



National chief coach Roelant Oltmans feels that Malaysia will play either Germany, Spain, New Zealand or Canada in the final Olympic Qualifier in October.





The final opponent will only be known after all the continental championships are over and ranking points are updated.



And that is why he had planned to play these teams, except for Canada, on their Europe Tour starting July 21.



“We will only know for sure when the continental championships are over and ranking points are tabulated. Right now, the four possibilities are Germany, Spain, New Zealand and Canada,” said Oltmans.



Malaysia will depart on July 21 to Dusseldorf, Germany, and play the World No 7 on July 25.



“We then move to Terrassa and play against Spain. Then, there will be a Four-Nation against England, Ireland and Spain.”



The Europe Tour will also see Malaysia play against the Netherlands and Belgium before ending their Europe trip on Aug 12.



Malaysia will head to Japan on Aug 19-23 to play at the Olympic venue against New Zealand, Australia and Japan.



“So you see, we are covering all the possible teams (except Canada) who we might play in the final Olympic Qualifier,” said Oltmans.



Malaysia played Canada twice in the Azlan Shah Cup, and won both games 3-2 in the group stage and 4-2 in the bronze battle.



However, in the third encounter at the FIH Series Finals, Malaysia lost 3-2.



On the possible ranking points to be introduced from next year in Test matches by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), Oltmans took a wait-and-see approach.



“Some might abuse it by playing against lower ranked teams to collect points, while I always believe in playing higher ranked teams to gain experience. We will wait and see its mechanism.



“The same goes for the Azlan Shah Cup, if the tournament offers ranking points (from next year), it might turn into a different kind of environment.



“Right now the teams come in a relaxed atmosphere but ranking points will make the Azlan Shah Cup a totally different tournament. So, let’s see what the FIH have to offer first.”



Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) CEO Datuk Tayyab Ikram had said the FIH are looking to introduce points for Test matches, as well as ranking points, for the Azlan Shah Cup.



New Straits Times