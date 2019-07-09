By Jugjet Singh





Malaysian hockey coach Roelant Oltmans (2nd-left) speaking to his players during a training session at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. -NSTP/Aswadi Alias.



Test matches and invitational tournament such as the Azlan Shah Cup could be offered world ranking points from next year.





The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) yesterday revealed that efforts are being made to close the ranking points’ gap among teams.



“There will be changes next year. Teams who play Test matches sanctioned by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) will be offered ranking points.



“I am also confident the Azlan Shah Cup next year will offer points as well,” said AHF CEO Datuk Tayyab Ikram.



Tayyab added: “For Test matches, teams need to secure a sanction from FIH for ranking points.



“However, these matches can only be played inside a time frame which will be worked out soon.



“This way, teams who want to challenge another will have to make sure they are well prepared for the Test matches.”



The recently-concluded Pro League was an invitational tournament for 10 teams but India and Pakistan withdrew due to various reasons.



Teams in the Pro League this year earned more ranking points compared to the lower-ranking nations who played in the FIH Series Finals.



Even the European champions earn more points than the Asian Games gold medallists.



RESULTS



JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE



Men: UniKL-Datuk Bentara 7 Penang HA 0, BJSS Juniors 2 KL Wipers 4, Perlis Young Lions 3 Anderson Thunderbolts 4, Pahang Thunderbolts 1 SSTMI Thunderbolts 3, PJCC Tigers 2 BJSS Thunderbolts 2, SSTMI Juniors 3 Sabah Juniors 1.



Women: SSMS Girls 0 Terengganu HA 1, PKS-UniTen 2 KL Wipers 0, PJCC Black Widow 1 SSTMI-PKS UniTen 1.



New Straits Times