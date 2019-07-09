Mitch Wynd



Australia is known internationally for its world class hockey players and officials, and now Hockey Australia (HA) is taking further steps to support officials on their journey from community level to national and international officiating.





According to Hockey Australia’s Championships & Officiating Pathway Manager Cheyne Hackett, the new approach gives our sport a more robust process of identifying talent, monitoring progress and supporting those with national and international aspirations on their journey.



“One major shift for this approach is that with the support from each State and Territory member association, we will collectively review our officials’ qualities and abilities (competencies) against those that are required at a National and International level year-round. The approach would be similar to what we do for our players,” Hackett said.



The process is voluntary, allowing officials focused on community only to continue as always, while those with their eyes on national and international opportunities will start to have access to a number of tools and need to meet a number of standards before they are able to progress. The new formal identification and support process includes:



a. Formal identification on pathway, including potential appointment to National Championships



b. Coaching & monitoring through State and Territory member association or Hockey Australia



c. State and Territory member association providing updates on the officials’ development to Hockey Australia four times per year



d. Officials commitment to fitness standards, including testing three times per year



“The new process is an opt-in system, designed for officials who have the desire to officiate at the highest possible level. We of course recognise that many do not have those aspirations and so for many of our officials there will be no change,” said Hackett.



As part of the new process in the 2019 squads, 21 women and 23 men have been identified for the Developing National Squad, while 6 women and five men have been identified for the Promising Squad. The National Squad includes 11 women and 12 men, while the Elite International Squad currently includes three women and five men.



HA congratulates all the officials chosen for the squads and send a sincere thank you to all the officials, across all levels, who support our sport and continue to make it possible for players of all abilities to play.



For more information about the new system, please contact Cheyne Hackett on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Hockey Australia media release