Mitch Wynd







The fixture for Australia's new national hockey competition, Hockey One League, has been released, revealing a 49-day season with 21 double header home and away event days plus finals. The league will feature Australia's best hockey players competing in Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, Hobart, Brisbane, and Sydney.





The cream of Australian hockey will be fighting for a place on the podium in the inaugural Hockey One League from Sunday September 29, according to Hockey One League Interim General Manager, Tony Dodemaide.



"Hockey One League has been created to give fans more chances to see world class hockey, and the fixture reflects this. We will be playing at least three games in each capital city aside from Darwin over a period from September 29 to November 16," said Dodemaide, adding that the league hoped to welcome a team from Darwin in the future.



"In its first year, Hockey One League will see seven men's teams and seven women's teams compete for national honours and bragging rights.



"Uniquely, the fixture features 21 double header days in the home and away phase, so that fans can watch both men and women play on the same day. The format is family friendly and most games are played on Saturdays and Sundays. We can't wait to welcome fans of all ages to our games," Dodemaide said.



The seven rounds will give each team a bye. Following the home and away phase, the top two men's and women's teams will host semi-finals against the 3rd and 4th ranked teams over the weekend of November 9-10.



The winners of the semi-finals will progress to the Grand Final in a double header on November 16. The hosting venue of the grand finals is planned to be the home of the highest-ranking women's team in 2019, followed by the highest-ranking men's team in 2020, and alternating thereafter.



The teams, each with a men's and a women's playing squad under the same name, and home venues are:



- Adelaide Fire (State Hockey Centre, Gepps Cross)

- Brisbane Blaze (Queensland State Hockey Centre, Morningside)

- Canberra Chill (National Hockey Centre, Lyneham)

- Hockey Club Melbourne (State Netball & Hockey Centre, Parkville)

- New South Wales Pride (Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre)

- Perth Thundersticks (Perth Hockey Stadium, Curtin University Campus, Bentley)

- Tassie Tigers (Tasmanian Hockey Centre, New Town)



While it has been confirmed that the league will feature players from the Kookaburras (Australia's national men's team, currently ranked world number one) and the Hockeyroos (Australia's national women's team, currently ranked world number two), player lists have not yet been released.



Team membership packages will be available as from this Thursday July 11th. For further details stay tuned to your team's Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.



The fixture details are:

ROUND HOST VISITOR DAY TIME DATE ROUND 1 NSW

CAN

PERTH ADEL

BRIS

MELB Sunday

Sunday

Sunday 1.00-4.00pm

2.00-5.00pm

3.00-6.00pm 29 Sep

29 Sep

29 Sep ROUND 2 CAN

TAS

MELB NSW

ADEL

BRIS Saturday

Saturday Night

Sunday 2.00-5.00pm

5.00-8.00pm

1.00-4.00pm 5 Oct

5 Oct

6 Oct ROUND 3 NSW

PERTH

ADEL TAS

CAN

BRIS Saturday

Saturday

Sunday 1.00-4.00pm

2.00-5.00pm

1.00-4.00pm 12 Oct

12 Oct

13 Oct ROUND 4 BRIS

ADEL

MELB TAS

PERTH

CAN Friday

Friday

Friday 6.00-9.00pm

7.00-10.00pm

7.00-10.00pm 18 Oct

18 Oct

18 Oct ROUND 5 CAN

NSW

BRIS TAS

MELB

PERTH Sunday

Sunday

Sunday 2.00-5.00pm

1.00-4.00pm

1.00-4.00pm 20 Oct

20 Oct

20 Oct ROUND 6 PERTH

ADEL

TAS NSW

CAN

MELB Saturday

Saturday

Sunday 2.00-5.00pm

2.00-5.00pm

2.00-5.00pm 26 Oct

26 Oct

27 Oct ROUND 7 TAS

BRIS

MELB PERTH

NSW

ADEL Saturday

Saturday Night

Sunday 2.00-5.00pm

3.00-6.00pm

1.00-4.00pm 2 Nov

2 Nov

3 Nov SEMIS 2v3 2nd Ranked Women's Team Saturday TBC 9 Nov SEMIS 1v4 1st Ranked Women's Team Sunday TBC 10 Nov SEMIS 2v3 2nd Ranked Men's Team Saturday TBC 9 Nov SEMIS 1v4 1st Ranked Men's Team Sunday TBC 10 Nov GRAND FINAL GF 1st Ranked Women's Team Saturday TBC 16 Nov

For more information on Hockey One League, and to register for updates, please visit https://hockeyone.com.au/



Hockey Australia media release