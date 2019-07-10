

Joyful players of the Tuks women's hockey team shortly after the final whistle confirmed their victory over die NWU Pukke in the final of USSA championship. Photo: Supplied



The Tuks women’s hockey team completed a hattrick on last week in Stellenbosch, South Africa by beating Pukke 3-2 in the final of the USSA Tournament.





It was clear from day one that the team was on a mission when they beat UCT 2-0. Up to the final Tuks did not concede one goal while scoring eight goals themselves.



As Tuks and Pukke played to a 0-0 draw during their pool game encounter, it was no surprise the final turned out to be a humdinger.



Inky Zondi attributes his team’s doggedness to the lessons learned from the Varsity hockey semi-final against Maties. Tuks lost that encounter, but impressed with their never say die attitude during the last 15 minutes of the game. One of the team’s goals during USSA’s was never to be in a situation where they needed to play catchup again.





The captain of the Tuks women's hockey team, Megan Anderson, again guided her team by example at last week’s USSA championship. Photo: Reg Caldecott



As usual, Zondi was hesitant to single out individuals for their brilliance, but he could not help himself but praise Megan Anderson, the captain.



“Megan lead by example from the very first minute and never relented. Through her work ethic, she set up countless scoring opportunities in every game. Without a doubt, she will be remembered as one of the best to have played for Tuks,” he said.



Zondi also praised Warren Sangster who stood in for him while he was involved assisting the national women’s hockey team.



“Warren did a sterling job. I think we have earned the right to celebrate winning the USSA Tournament for the third time. Especially Megan, Marizen Marais and Thandokazi Chithi who played every final,” Zondi concluded.



The Tuks men’s hockey team finished third at USSA’s beating UJ in the playoffs.



