WAGENINGEN, The Netherlands - July 9, 2019 - After having a day of more training, the Junior U.S. Men's National Team hit the pitch at the Wageningen Mixed Hockey Club for their second friendly match against Wageningen A1. Although USA created multiple scoring opportunities, they lost the close defensive match 1-2.





"I felt we controlled the game and implemented the game plan we set in place," said Shannon Taylor, Junior USMNT Coach. "Unfortunately, we were not able to capitalize on the opportunities we created. Tomorrow we look forward to building on our core concepts as a group."



While USA started the game with intensity and an early goal attempt by Wyatt Katz (Santa Rose Valley, Calif.), Wageningen opened the scoring with field goal at the 10-minute mark. USA looked for the equalizer on a penalty corner two minutes later, but Wageningen’s goalkeeper came up with the saves on three rapid attempts. The score at the end of the first quarter stood USA 0, Wageningen 1.



USA created multiple opportunities in the second quarter while also earning penalty corners in the 20th and 21st minutes. Puneet Singh (San Jose, Calif.) took a shot on goal in the 29th minute but it was deflected by the goalkeeper. USA only conceded one penalty corner to Wageningen, but a miss trap on the corner meant that their opponent could not take advantage. The scoreline remained unchanged at halftime.



With a large group in front of the goal, USA leveled the game in the 42nd minute when a shot from Jatin Sharma (South San Francisco, Calif.) rebounded off the goalkeeper and Cameron Spach (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) caught the ball on a bounce at close range and quickly put it away. USA earned a fourth penalty corner but was unable to convert. Wageningen earned a penalty stroke moments later and converted for the go-ahead goal. Heading into the final quarter, USA trailed 1-2.



Game intensity remained high into the final period and two green cards were issued to Wageningen. USA tried to rally with a final penalty corner attempt in the 55th minute but came up short. While the squad worked hard to break through the opponent’s defense, some basic errors let them down. The hosts were able to hold the lead to the final buzzer for the win.



The Junior U.S. Men's National Team will wrap up their Holland Tour with a final training session by a friendly match on Tuesday, July 9 at1 1:30 p.m. ET.



USFHA media release