Mitch Wynd



Hockey Australia (HA) is pleased to welcome STOMP Goalkeeping as its inaugural partner of Goalkeeper of the Tournament awards at all national age group tournaments.





The award will be presented for the first time at the U21 National Championships in Lismore starting today and will be given to the male and female goalkeepers adjudged best performers throughout the tournament.



It marks the first time that individual awards for goalkeepers will be available for players outside of the AHL, with the award now presented at the U13s (2019), U13s, U15s, U18s, and U21s (2020) competitions.



HA CEO Matt Favier said the new award will give goalkeepers the opportunity to be recognised in a way not previously possible.



“We’re really delighted to include the award in all our national championships, recognising the best of the best of our goalkeepers across all age groups. To not only include the new award by to do so in partnership with STOMP Goalkeeping and Rachael Lynch, a current Hockeyroos goalkeeper respected globally, is just fantastic,” said Favier.



The award will be presented alongside the Player of the Tournament award presented by Just Hockey and the Leading Goal Scorer of the Tournament presented by ASICS.



STOMP Goalkeeping Director Rachael Lynch, Australia's most capped female goalkeeper (211 caps) and recent FIH Pro League Goalkeeper of the Final, is thrilled to partner with HA.



"Hockey and goalkeeping have given me so many incredible opportunities to learn and grow as a person. Through STOMP I am able to share my knowledge and experience with the young up and coming goalkeepers of Australia," said Lynch.



STOMP Goalkeeping is a training program for goalkeepers, covering everything from technique to skills and mental approach.



The U21 National Championships begin today, Wednesday 10 July at the Goonellabah Hockey Centre.



For more information about STOMP Goalkeeping, please click here.



Hockey Australia media release