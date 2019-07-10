



Scotland men will take on Austria in a two-match series in Vienna this week as they build towards Belfius EuroHockey Championship in Antwerp.





The matches will be played on Friday 12 July at 17:00 and Saturday 13 July at 18:00, and follow Scotland’s excellent performance at the Hockey Series Finals in Le Touquet – finishing higher than ranking for the fourth time in three years.



The Austrians are also preparing for European competition as they set to play Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Cambrai, France. Tough competitive matches are expected with such important tournaments on the horizon.



In August Scotland will compete at the Belfius EuroHockey Championships against Germany; Ireland; and the Netherlands in the Pool. In 2017 Scotland won EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow to earn the right to compete in the tournament, held in Antwerp.



Squad

Name, Club

Tommy Alexander, UHC

Russell Anderson, Brooklands

Kenny Bain, Hurley

Michael Bremner, UHC

Andy Bull, Old Georgians

Gavin Byers, UHC

Murray Collins, Teddington

Callum Duke Hillhead

Craig Falconer, Reading

David Forrester, Montrouge

Ed Greaves, Teddington

Rob Harwood, Western Wildcats

Lee Morton, Old Georgians

Joe McConnell, Western Wildcats

Callum MacKenzie, Cardiff Met

Aidan McQuade, Grove Menzieshill

Nick Parkes, Surbiton

Hamish Galt, Western Wildcats



Scottish Hockey Union media release