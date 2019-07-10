Scotland men to face Austria in Vienna
Scotland men will take on Austria in a two-match series in Vienna this week as they build towards Belfius EuroHockey Championship in Antwerp.
The matches will be played on Friday 12 July at 17:00 and Saturday 13 July at 18:00, and follow Scotland’s excellent performance at the Hockey Series Finals in Le Touquet – finishing higher than ranking for the fourth time in three years.
The Austrians are also preparing for European competition as they set to play Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Cambrai, France. Tough competitive matches are expected with such important tournaments on the horizon.
In August Scotland will compete at the Belfius EuroHockey Championships against Germany; Ireland; and the Netherlands in the Pool. In 2017 Scotland won EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow to earn the right to compete in the tournament, held in Antwerp.
Squad
Name, Club
Tommy Alexander, UHC
Russell Anderson, Brooklands
Kenny Bain, Hurley
Michael Bremner, UHC
Andy Bull, Old Georgians
Gavin Byers, UHC
Murray Collins, Teddington
Callum Duke Hillhead
Craig Falconer, Reading
David Forrester, Montrouge
Ed Greaves, Teddington
Rob Harwood, Western Wildcats
Lee Morton, Old Georgians
Joe McConnell, Western Wildcats
Callum MacKenzie, Cardiff Met
Aidan McQuade, Grove Menzieshill
Nick Parkes, Surbiton
Hamish Galt, Western Wildcats
Scottish Hockey Union media release