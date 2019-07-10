By The Hockey Paper





England and GB’s Shona McCallin. Photo: Ady Kerry



Shona McCallin is set to make her international comeback in Japan after suffering concussion last year.





The 27-year-old was injured in a Test against Argentina 17 months ago and following a long recovery then had to overcome a knee injury.



The Rio Olympian is now welcomed back into the GB women’s squad for a six-match tour to Japan, which will also see the squad assess the humidity ahead of their Olympic defence next summer.



Coach Mark Hager said: “The big thing with Shona is she brings that real experience. We’re not expecting too much from Shona because she hasn’t played for so long, but I think this trip for her is about getting used to being back on the hockey field and playing at this tempo.



“Hopefully everything goes well for her and if she’s selected for the Euros then this will be a really good preparation for her.”



Meanwhile Scotland’s Charlotte Watson is set to make her first Great Britain appearance after being called up for the first time.



The 21-year-old already has more than 50 caps for Scotland and played for them in last summer’s Commonwealth Games.



Sarah Evans also returns after missing the Stoop match.



Don’t miss our Euro preview! Subscribe by July 30 to receive your copy!



The Hockey Paper