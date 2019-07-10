



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – It’s the biggest stage for the sport in the Americas. It is an Olympic Qualifying event. And at the end of the month, All Eyes should be On Lima. Following the conclusion of the FIH Pro League, U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach Janneke Schopman and coaching staff have named the 16-athlete roster and two provisional athletes that will travel to Lima, Peru for the 2019 Pan American Games (PAG) taking place July 29 to August 10.





“Picking 16 athletes was extremely difficult this time,” commented Schopman. “we have a great group of players who work hard to improve as individuals and as a team. In the end I had to make a choice, but I see our team as a group of 27, not just the 16 or 18 players that are going to compete. The next weeks of preparation will be important for us as a group to get the last details right and I am looking forward to see us compete in Lima!”



For USA, only one veteran of the Toronto edition remains on the USWNT’s program roster with Alyssa Manley (Lititz, Pa.). She will be a key leader as the squad has resumed training following a regeneration week. Team captain Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.), who missed the last Pan American Games due to injury, will also be a recognizable face to watch as well as Caitlin Van Sickle (Wilmington, Del.) who was selected as a provisional athlete in 2015.



The majority of the remaining roster for the USWNT will see Lima as unfamiliar terrain, although most hold large experience in major competitions like the 2018 Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup in London, as well as the 2016 Junior Pan American Games and 2017 women’s Pan American Cup. The youth-filled team has also used the past few months in the FIH Pro League as a ground to garner chemistry and experience in preparation for Lima. Together, they share the common goal of returning to one of field hockey’s biggest stages to push further than their finish at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.



2019 USWNT Pan American Games Roster:



Mackenzie Allessie (Mount Joy, Pa.), Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas), Anna Dessoye (Mountaintop, Pa.), Ali Froede (Burke, Va.), Linnea Gonzales (Bel Air, Md.), Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.), Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.), Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.), Alyssa Manley (Lititz, Pa.), Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.), Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.), Margaux Paolino (Villanova, Pa.), Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.), Casey Umstead (Green Lane, Pa.), Caitlin Van Sickle (Wilmington, Del.), Julia Young (Yorktown, Va.)



The two provisional athletes are Alyssa Parker (Woodbine, Md.) and Kealsie Robles (Yorktown, Va.).



2019 USWNT Pan American Games Schedule:



Monday, July 29 USWNT vs. Mexico 3:00 p.m. ET



Wednesday, July 31 USWNT vs. Chile 1:00 p.m. ET

Friday, August 2 USWNT vs. Peru 1:00 p.m. ET

*Eastern Time zone is -1 behind local time



The No. 13 U.S. Women’s National Team sits in Pool B with No. 15 Chile, No. 29 Mexico and No. 38 Peru. Pool A contains No. 3 Argentina, No. 18 Canada, No. 25 Uruguay and No. 63 Cuba.



USA will open up PAG competition with Mexico, an opponent they haven’t faced since the 2017 women’s Pan American Cup. Next, they will play familiar opponent Chile who in the last two years they have faced eight times. In their final pool game, USA will play hosts Peru, who they have never matched up against.



For all information regarding the Pan American Games, including full schedule, rosters, news and more, check out the official PAG Event Program by clicking here. #AllEyesOnLima



*The U.S. Women’s National Team Pan American Games roster is subject to approval by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.



USFHA media release