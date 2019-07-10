



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The largest event in the Pan American region is rapidly approaching as all eyes are on Lima. With that, and following the FIH Series Finals in Bhubaneswar, India, U.S. Men’s National Team Head Coach Rutger Wiese and his coaching staff have confirmed the 16-athlete roster and two provisional athletes that will compete for the red, white and blue at the 2019 Pan American Games (PAG) in Lima, Peru from July 29 to August 10.





“We are extremely excited for the 18 athletes selected for this important event,” said Wiese. “We’re looking to continue to build on our experience from India. With three more weeks of prep this squad can’t wait to start play against Peru on the July 30.”



The roster for No. 23 USMNT is a similar one that saw action at the FIH Series Finals last month, where the team finished fourth. It also features a solid core of nine veteran athletes that saw action in the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada. In that competition USA advanced from pool play with a 1-1-1 record before moving on to finish fifth in the tournament. Mixed in are players that have extensive international experience, including the 2017 men’s Pan American Cup (PAC) and the 2016 Junior Men’s Pan American Championships.



2019 USMNT Pan American Games Roster:



Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.) Tom Barratt (Greensboro, N.C.) Sean Cicchi (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.), Mohan Gandhi (Ventura, Calif.), Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.), Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands), Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany), Kei Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany), Jonathan Klages (Berlin, Germany), Adam Miller (Panama City, Fla.), Alberto Montilla (Allen, Texas), Johnny Orozco (Ventura, Calif.), Paul Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.), Tyler Sundeen (Simi Valley, Calif.)



The two provisional athletes are Will Holt (Camarillo, Calif.) and Daan Wisselink (Amsterdam, The Netherlands).



2019 USMNT Pan American Games Schedule:



Tuesday, July 30 USMNT vs. Peru 5:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 1 USMNT vs. Canada 1:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 3 USMNT vs. Mexico 1:00 p.m. ET

*Eastern Time zone is -1 behind local time



USA will play in Pool B against No. 10 Canada, No. 32 Mexico and No. 55 Peru. Pool A consists of No. 4 Argentina, No. 28 Chile, No. 37 Trinidad and Tobago and No. 69 Cuba. USA will play the host nation in their opening match to round out the first day of men’s competition. Two days later, they will face Canada, a team that they have not faced since PAC in Lancaster, Pa. where the neighbors to the North won 4-3 in a shootout to advance to the gold medal game. Finally, USA will meet Mexico for the second time this year after playing in the FIH Series Finals where USA won 9-0.



Don’t miss a moment of Pan American Games build up. Keep up to date with everything happening with the Pan American Games at usafiedhockey.com and by following the hashtag #AllEyesOnLima. For more information, check out the 2019 Pan American Games Event Program by clicking here.



*The U.S. Men’s National Team Pan American Games roster is subject to approval by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.



USFHA media release