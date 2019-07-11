KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian junior hockey team will undergo a hectic schedule next year.





The 2020 development squad badly need more games under their belts ahead of the Junior Asia Cup in Japan (November next year) which is the qualifying tournament for the 2021 Junior World Cup.



Coach Nor Saiful Zaini said that next year is crucial for them as they need to finish in the top three in Japan to qualify for the World Cup.



“They need to play more to put up a strong challenge in Japan,” said the former international.



“I was thinking of letting them compete in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) in January next year.



“I hope the clubs will release them to play under the national junior team banner. I don’t see a problem as the national juniors had played in the MHL before.



“It will be good exposure as they get to pit their skills against the seniors. I will also be lining up some overseas stints to prepare for the Asia Cup.”



The juniors’ first assignment this year will be the six-nation Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Baru from Oct 12-19.



The other teams in the fray are defending champions Britain, Australia, India, Japan and New Zealand.



Nor Saiful said he is not putting high hopes on his depleted side.



“I don’t have six of my key players. Four are with the national team while two are with the national indoor team. The boys have also not seen much action this year.



“How are we going to perform well?” lamented Nor Saiful.



The Star of Malaysia