

England's U21 Boys at the 2017 Euros



With under a week to go until England begin their European U21 Championship campaign, the squads for the men’s and women’s teams that will be competing in Valencia have been announced.





Both teams feature players who have already gained senior international caps with Zach Wallace, who appeared in all 16 of Great Britain’s men’s FIH Pro League matches, the most notable inclusion.





Zach Wallace The Pride



Two others with senior international caps are Alex Malzer, who made two GB appearances in the FIH Pro League, and goalkeeper Miriam Pritchard, who has three England caps to her name.





Miriam Pritchard



The women’s squad share a group with Germany, Belgium and Belarus, with the first match to be played on July 15 against Belgium.



Women’s Head Coach Paul Revington commented: “The announcement of the England U21 team to travel to Valencia concluded a really enjoyable ten-month journey with a vibrant and hard-working squad of English athletes. We travel to Valencia in the knowledge that our team is as strong as the squad who have helped get us to this point.



“The team has an interesting mix of a sprinkling of experience, several high potential youth and several athletes representing England at a major age group level again or for the first time. Only Holly Munro (captain) and Miriam Pritchard remain from the England U21 team who claimed a bronze medal in 2017 – giving an indication that any success in 2019 will rely heavily on a collective team effort over the course of the event.



“The squad has enjoyed good preparation despite the expected challenges involving university exams, injuries and senior team call ups. The final preparation phase has our team based in Valencia for a short holding camp where we play warm up games against Ireland and the Netherlands.”





Captain Holly Munro



The men’s squad will face Belgium, Spain and Poland in the group, with their opening game of the tournament to also be played on July 15 against Poland.



Men’s Head Coach Jon Bleby commented: “There are some really high-quality teams in the tournament so it’s a good chance to test yourself against the very best teams in Europe. It’s also a tournament where the players are under pressure to perform, in terms of getting them ready for what they’ll face in equivalent senior competitions, so it’s great preparation for them.



“We’ve picked an exciting squad. There’s strength in several areas, we’ve got good attacking skills, corner threat and two good goalkeepers so I think we’re a well-balanced team.



“We always try to take it one game at a time, that’s our ethos. Our first game is against Poland, they’re a bit more unknown to us compared to some of the other teams that we play against more regularly as they were promoted from the B division last year. They will be a tough challenge, we’re expecting them to be tight defensively and hard to breakdown. It won’t be an easy game but it’s certainly a challenge that we’re really looking forward to.



Both teams will be looking to build on their 2017 European U21 Championship performances when the men and women finished in 5th and 3rd place respectively. A top 5 place in Valencia will also guarantee qualification for the 2021 FIH junior World Cup.



Women’s squad:

Katie Birch – IOWA University

Hannah Bond – Maryland University

Nicole Bowen – ISCA/Exeter University

Louisa Bray – Durham University

Iona Campbell – Loughborough University

Meg Dowthwaite – Michigan University

Paige Gillott – Beeston/Nottingham Trent University

Sophie Hamilton – Bath Buccaneers HC

Catherine De Ledesma – Birmingham University

Pippa Lock – East Grinstead HC

Alexandra Malzer – Nottingham University

Vicki McCabe – Clifton HC

Lorna Mackenzie – Stourport HC

Holly Munro – Birmingham University

Jennifer Park – Loughborough University

Miriam Pritchard – Loughborough University

Lottie Ross – Beeston/Nottingham University

Lily Walker – Birmingham University



Support Staff:

Paul Revington – Head Coach

Sam Beveridge – Manager

Hannah Macleod – Assistant Coach

Lynn Booth – Physiotherapist

Keith Stone – Notational Analyst



Men’s squad:

Adam Buckle – Nottingham University

Tom Crowson – Loughborough Students

Josh Gravestock – Wimbledon

Gareth Griffiths – Beeston/Nottingham Trent University

Sam Hooper – Exeter University

Kyle Marshall – Beeston/Nottingham Trent University

James Mazarelo (GK) – Bowdon

Tim Nurse – Bath Buccaneers

James Oates – Hampstead & Westminster

Nick Park – Beeston/Nottingham Trent University

Josh Pavis – Nottingham University

Oliver Payne (GK) – Durham University

Matthew Ramshaw – Loughborough Students

Stuart Rushmere – Bath Buccaneers

Duncan Scott – Exeter University

Zach Wallace – Surbiton

Eddie Way – Birmingham University

Daniel West – Loughborough Students



Support Staff:

Jon Bleby – Head Coach

Paul Gannon – Team Manager

Kwan Browne – Assistant Coach

Laura Hanna – Physiotherapist

Emma Bird – Performance Analyst



Congratulations to all the players selected and our thanks to the huge team behind the team - parents, coaches, clubs, schools and universities – who have supported the players to get to this point.



England Hockey Board Media release