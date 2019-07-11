

Image Taken by Katherine Hennessy



HOUTEN, The Netherlands - Eight days of training, fitness tests, meetings and three friendly matches against local Holland club teams concluded yesterday for the Junior U.S. Men's National Team. The team played their final match against Houten A1 at the HC Houten in The Netherlands. Despite a strong performance in the second half, Houten was able to get off to a fast start as USA went on to lose 0-3.





“It is disappointing to end the week in a loss, but the guys made significant progress throughout the tour,” said Shannon Taylor, Junior USMNT Coach. “We identified some key areas to focus on in our next training camp and I am looking forward to seeing them in a week.”



Houten displayed their attacking intent from the start and USA struggled to regain composure after an unfortunate own goal in the 4th minute. Two subsequent penalty corners earned by Houten went unconverted and USA was able to rally toward the end of the frame with an attempt on goal by Colin Hennessy (Marlboroguh, Mass.). The first quarter ended, USA 0, Houten 1.



The opening game struggles of the red, white and blue drifted into the second quarter against the host’s fast attacking game. Houten took their first shot on goal within the opening minute but USA goalkeeper David Kristof (Darien, Conn.) came up with saves on two subsequent attempts. With two minutes remaining in the half, Houten extended their lead on a penalty corner conversion. The halftime score saw USA trailing 0-2.



At the start of the second half, the pace of both teams picked up. Houten earned a penalty corner in the 7th minute but was unable to get a result. USA’s Cameron Spach (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Dean Schiller (Alexandria, Va.) and Hennessy all took shots and USA earned back-to-back penalty corners but still came up short. The score line was kept relatively close due to lively presence of USA’s defensive line.



USA felt the full pressure of their opponent’s frenzied press in the final quarter as they successfully defended three penalty corner attempts in the first few minutes. In the final seconds of the game, Houten succeeded in adding one more goal to end the game at USA 0, Houten 3.



After a short break, the Junior U.S. Men’s National Team will have a training camp at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H. starting on Thursday, July 18.



USFHA media release