Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Hockey One League Teams Release Memberships

Published on Thursday, 11 July 2019 10:00 | Hits: 1
View Comments

Mitch Wynd



Teams competing in Australia’s new national hockey competition, the Hockey One League, have today released memberships, giving fans the chance to support their favourite team.



Seven new teams, each with a men’s and a women’s playing squad, will be competing in the League with home teams from all states and territories aside from Northern Territory.

Featuring Australia’s best players, including players from national teams the Kookaburras (men) and Hockeyroos (women), the new teams are anticipating strong support from local fans, both in attendance at home games and other via exciting member-exclusive events and offers in each region.

Hockey One League has been created to give hockey fans around the country a chance to see world class hockey, with at least three games played in each of the team’s home cities of Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra, Sydney and Brisbane.

A total of 48 games will be played during the season, including 21 home & away double headers that give fans the chance to see men and women play on the same day. The first games are played on September 29 with the grand finals on November 16.

The membership sale follows the release of the fixture earlier this week. Individual ticket sales will be released in August.

Memberships are available for purchase by clicking on the links below:

Adelaide Fire                     

Brisbane Blaze

Canberra Chill                               

HC Melbourne                 

NSW Pride                         

Perth Thundersticks        

Tassie Tigers

For more information on Hockey One League, and to register for updates, please visit www.hockeyone.com.au

Hockey Australia media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.