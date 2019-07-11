Mitch Wynd







Teams competing in Australia’s new national hockey competition, the Hockey One League, have today released memberships, giving fans the chance to support their favourite team.





Seven new teams, each with a men’s and a women’s playing squad, will be competing in the League with home teams from all states and territories aside from Northern Territory.



Featuring Australia’s best players, including players from national teams the Kookaburras (men) and Hockeyroos (women), the new teams are anticipating strong support from local fans, both in attendance at home games and other via exciting member-exclusive events and offers in each region.



Hockey One League has been created to give hockey fans around the country a chance to see world class hockey, with at least three games played in each of the team’s home cities of Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra, Sydney and Brisbane.



A total of 48 games will be played during the season, including 21 home & away double headers that give fans the chance to see men and women play on the same day. The first games are played on September 29 with the grand finals on November 16.



The membership sale follows the release of the fixture earlier this week. Individual ticket sales will be released in August.



Memberships are available for purchase by clicking on the links below:

Adelaide Fire



Brisbane Blaze

Canberra Chill



HC Melbourne



NSW Pride



Perth Thundersticks

Tassie Tigers



For more information on Hockey One League, and to register for updates, please visit www.hockeyone.com.au



Hockey Australia media release