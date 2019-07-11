Farhad Ahmed Shitul was named the captain of the side for the six-a-side tournament





The Bangladesh Hockey Federation announced a 12-man indoor hockey squad Wednesday ahead of their first-ever participation in the Indoor Asia Cup, which will be held in Chonburi, Thailand from July 15 to 21.





The team are scheduled to fly for Thailand Thursday.



A press conference was held at the capital’s Falcon Hall Wednesday where the squad was declared, along with the unveiling of the jersey.



Farhad Ahmed Shitul was named the captain of the side for the six-a-side tournament.



Bangladesh were placed in a tough group of Pool A along with reigning champion Iran, Malaysia, Thailand and Philippines while Pool B comprises Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Chinese Taipei, Singapore, Myanmar and Nepal.



Bangladesh begin their campaign against a strong Malaysia side Monday.



Shitul talked about their target for the week-long event.



“As we are going to participate in the indoor hockey tournament for the first time, we are looking forward to gathering new experience. We worked hard in the last few days and want to put up a positive performance there,” said Shitul.



In order to guide the indoor team, the BHF earlier brought in Iranian coach Hamidreza Bokharaei, who is currently at his home country and will fly for Thailand from there.



Assistant coach Zahid Hossain Razu said the indoor game was a new experience for the players but they have adapted to the new conditions fast under the guidance of the new coach.



BHF president and Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat was also present on the occasion, along with BHF general secretary AKM Mominul Haque Sayeed.



Squad



Asim Gope, Abu Sayeed Nippon, Imran Hassan Pintu, Russel Mahmud Jimmy, Ashraful Islam, Khorshedur Rahman, Farhad Ahmed Shitul, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Sarwar Hossain, Mainul Islam Kowshik, Milon Hossain and Rumman Sarkar.



