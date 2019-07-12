



On the year of its 60th anniversary, the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) unveiled today its new logo, simpler, crisper and aligned with the logos of the International and European Hockey Federations, displaying a unity of purpose in the international hockey community.





The previous PAHF logo was designed more than 20 years ago. The modern graphism and fresher colors of the new logo will appeal more to the younger generations of hockey players and followers, whose engagement is critical to the development of our sport across the Americas.



In conjunction, PAHF is launching a refreshed look of its web site, featuring of course the new logo but also streamlined graphics and fresher colors. This will also be reflected in our social media channels and other communications.



These changes are aimed at changing the way the field hockey community in the Americas currently perceives PAHF, and to clearly display the will of PAHF to work in proactive ways to make field hockey thrive in our regions, by helping National Associations to develop the sport and supporting our top representative teams at international level.



For more information on the PAHF competitions and programs, please visit the Pan American Hockey Federation web site at www.panamhockey.org



The Pan American Field Hockey Federation was created in October 1959. Now called Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF), it is recognized by the FIH as the governing continental federation for all field hockey in the Pan American region. There are 30 member Nations of the PAHF. For more information please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release