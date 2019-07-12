



Scotland international Amy Brodie has officially retired from international Hockey. After taking some time out following the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games the forward has been reflecting on her successful Scotland career.





Brodie explained, “I’ve been working out whether I did want to officially retire, but I definitely think it’s the right decision. I felt at the time I was probably going to retire whether I was selected for Gold Coast or not. Having an end point in sight was sensible and I thought it would be a good time to do it, although I took a year to think about it just to make sure!



“It was the best hockey I’d ever played and I wanted to finish at my best. Also I’d been in the team for ten years and it’s a long time to balance life, work and Hockey. I wanted to get married, see my family, and I just felt like I’d achieved everything I wanted to achieve. It’s time for the young ones to come through and make it back up to A Division.”



Aged 19, Brodie made her Scotland debut ten years ago in the Celtic Cup against France in Nice. It was an experience that has long-lasting memories for the forward. She said, “I was delighted to get some pitch time, and it was a big deal for me to be amongst some big names – I was in awe of the big names. Linda Clement was an amazing captain and role model, and had a real calming influence. Emily Maguire was someone who I always wanted to play like, she was always skilful and composed.



“It was a great learning experience, especially on how to balance work and Hockey. I’m a teacher and it was great that there were other teachers in that squad with really good advice.



“It was a really supportive team, but it was demanding – I learned some tough lessons and had to work hard.”



Brodie had played lots of indoor hockey for Scotland before representing her country in the outdoor game. But found the drive to be a regular Scotland player challenging in the early days. She explained, “I struggled to get in the starting team, it took me about five years to get to my first major tournament. It was tough. Being selected for A Division in 2015 was the biggest thing for me.



“I’d never been badly injured before and right before the tournament I picked up a shoulder injury. I couldn’t believe it. I managed to continue and played through the pain.



“After that I was a regular in the starting eleven and was playing well.”





Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast.



Perhaps unsurprisingly Brodie’s favourite goal came in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018. It was a reverse deflection against Malaysia. The tournament was a successful one for Brodie; she ended up top goal scorer for Scotland and third top for open play goals in the tournament. An excellent achievement.



Looking back, Brodie said, “I want to say a huge thanks to the support network over the years – the Institute of Sport has been amazing for me. Phil Moreland and Sean Tough in particular were brilliant, but the whole support network is just such a huge thing for players. Thanks to all the Physio’s who also kept me fit enough to be on the pitch.



“For eight years I played under Gordon Shepherd and I felt he always believed in my abilities. He was demanding and had high expectations. He wanted the team to not only play at the highest level, but to compete at that level.



“I also want to say thanks to Dave Stott as well, he made playing for Scotland U21s so fun and some of my favourite times in Hockey were back then.”



“Nothing I have achieved would have been possible without having eight years of support from Cala hockey club, where I learned a lot. I look forward to continuing to play for my club Edinburgh University, under Sam Judge.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release