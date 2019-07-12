

Roelant Oltmans



KUALA LUMPUR: Show us what you’ve got.





The Malaysian national hockey strikers had a one-week training session with former Australian ace striker Michael McCann and coach Roelant Oltmans wants them to translate what they have learned in the playing tour of Europe.



“I want to see them sharper and more clinical in their finishing. This is what I hope for in the nine matches there.



“The tour is important as we want to prove to the Europeans that we are a competitive team and not to be taken lightly.



“The stint is also our preparation for the playoff matches (October and November) to qualify for the Olympic Games,” said the Dutchman.



He added that it would be good for the players to compete against world champions Belgium, Germany, Holland and England.



“It will give us the chance to further improve on our game structure in preparation for the playoffs.



“We need to keep improving as our goal is to qualify for the Olympics,” added Oltmans.



Malaysia will also play in a four-nation event against hosts Spain, Ireland and England.



Twenty players have been named for the three-week tour with goalkeeper Adrian Andy Albert and forward Muhd Noor Firdaus Rosdi making their international debut.



Oltmans said that all 30 players in the training squad would be given a chance to play as they want to pick the best for the playoffs.



“Those who are not in the playing tour of Europe will play in a four-nation tournament in Tokyo (August) and also the five-match playing tour of South Korea (September).”



