In the Series Finals, India struggled with their field-goal conversion rate. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur’s form played a crucial role in their success. File



It turned out to be an exceptionally great month for the Indian hockey fans. Rarely do they get to rejoice — victories don’t come often, and titles are rarer. But June was a month of celebration, with the women’s team completing a Series Finals double in Hiroshima eight days after the men won in Bhubaneswar. Rare as it may be, this was surprisingly the second time in two years that both the senior national teams were victorious at the same time — in October-November 2017, India completed the Asia Cup double.





Tight defence



The Asia Cup title, their first major victory in a long time, gave the women the confidence that they could win again. But they were also desperate to prove that it was not a fluke. It took more than a year-and-a-half for that win to come. However, all the tournaments during that period were windows into the team’s progress.



At the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where they finished fourth, India showed they could also compete at the world level. They stunned England in the pool stage and showed fight in their 1-0 loss to Australia in the semifinals. But the 3-2 loss to lower-ranked Wales highlighted their inconsistency.



Three months later, however, a different — more consistent — India showed up at the World Cup. India finished eighth after their shootout loss in the quarterfinals to eventual runners-up Ireland. In five matches, they conceded just three goals. India had 1-1 draws against higher-ranked USA and England and lost only to Ireland — first in the pool stage (1-0) and then in the quarterfinals.



In the Asian Games, they conceded only three goals. They had an all-win record before the loss in the final.



For a developing team, the first step towards achieving consistency is to improve its defence. In the modern game, defending is a collective responsibility — every player, from a defender to a forward, has a crucial role. For that to work, fitness, experience and understanding are major factors.



It was the same for India. By qualifying for the 2016 Olympics, first time since 1980, the women’s team seized everyone’s attention. Though the spotlight didn’t last, the feat got them the respect they needed. They got a better support group, which included the addition of a tactical coach, a greater number of foreign tours and Sjoerd Marijne, who had formerly coached a world No. 1 side — the Netherlands. Better training meant the players’ skill level improved; more matches meant exposure; having played together for a long period, their understanding improved; and the rise in fitness level meant that the team’s intensity didn’t drop towards the end of a match.



Dominant



Improving their defence made India more competitive. Yet they weren’t winning enough. Even in their draws or the odd wins against higher-ranked teams, they weren’t the dominant side in the contest. In their 0-0 stalemate in regulation time against Ireland in the World Cup quarterfinal, or their 2-1 loss to Japan in the Asian Games final, India seemed more like a team that was surviving. But India’s performance at the Series Finals showed a glimpse of where the team is heading. In every match, India, for most part, looked the dominant team.



It must be pointed out that the field wasn’t very strong — only Japan (world No. 14) and Chile (16) were ranked in the top-20 apart from world No. 9 India. And even Japan came with an experimental side — they had 11 players who were not in the Asian Games team, and six of the 18 players had less than 20 appearances each before the tournament. However, it would be unfair to devalue India’s performance. The competition level was low, but the pressure was high, with Olympics qualification on the line.



India showed the intent and, importantly, the ability to control the proceedings. To dominate a contest, a team must improve its possession and attacking skills. For India, the unity that made them better in defence helped them push the opponents in the midfield and high up the field, and take control. The forwards and midfielders put the opponents under pressure and forced mistakes. That led to counterattacks, something that Marijne likes, along with a quick-passing style.



Work in progress



India attacked more, created more opportunities for field goals, along with winning penalty corners. However, they struggled with their conversion rate. In Hiroshima, drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur’s form — scoring 11 goals — played a crucial role in India’s success. But as the players’ confidence grows, India will improve in the goalscoring department. That will be the next step in their evolution; though, as seen with the men’s team, the toughest step till now.



India also need to improve their possession percentage. Only in the matches against Uruguay and Fiji was India’s possession more than 50 percent. India also got caught up in trying to play out quickly and lost the ball too often. Even against the lower-ranked teams, India’s passing accuracy was in the low 50s in percentage. Sometimes, they struggled to hold the ball when put under pressure. In the first half of their semifinal, India seemed out of sorts, giving Chile the upper hand. They even fell behind. But they regrouped during the breaks and went on to win 4-2. “The level went too low; we can’t allow that because we need to have a basic level at which everybody plays,” Marijne said



Marijne’s next assignment will be the final Olympics qualifying event. But to get into the Tokyo Games, India will have to improve their game further. Top teams like England or Netherlands will hurt India anytime they lose their focus.



Quiet progress



While the men’s team has had to perform under the constant gaze of the fans, media and federation bosses, the women, yet again, have flown under the radar to win their second title in two years. The men’s team went through a rollercoaster ride over the last year-and-a-half — Graham Reid is their third chief coach in that time; there was continuous rotation of players; and the team had more lows than highs. So, the Series Finals win came as a reassurance. For the women, though, the win was a validation of their steady progress. The women’s team has been all about consistency — it has had the same coach, Sjoerd Marijne, since May last year, and largely the same bunch of players. The team has been inconspicuously moving along, growing as a unit. Being the women’s coach has also worked out for Marijne. He was continuously under the scanner during his stint as the men’s coach before being unceremoniously replaced after the CWG. He had expressed his disappointment that no one had shown faith in his process but had only cared about the results. With the women’s team, he has had the luxury of time; and with less pressure on him, the Dutchman has been quietly and slowly taking the team forward.



