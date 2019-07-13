



A last minute strike gave Austria the victory over Scotland men in a close and competitive battle in Vienna. It was the first of a two-match series as the Scots prepare for the EuroHockey Championships in Antwerp next month.





Scotland started the match well and enjoyed a dominant first quarter – a quarter defined by a goal by Ed Greaves. It was his first goal after a lengthy injury and got his side off to an excellent start in the contest. The Blue Sticks tore down the right and Greaves converted the quick move to put Scotland 1-0 ahead with a slick finish.



It was a solid second quarter performance by the Scots as they went on the hunt for more goals.



Austria levelled the scores straight after the restart in the second half. A penalty corner routine was converted by Florian Steyrer to make it 1-1.



A succession of cards saw the Scots play much of the quarter with ten men, this helped the contest go the way of the home side. Before long it went to 2-1 to the Austrians. Michael Korper this time hit the back of the net midway through the third quarter.



Scotland equalised in the final quarter and the goal came through a penalty corner by Andy Bull to make it 2-2. A fine routine was finished by Bull to bring Scotland to a level pegging.



Austria edged the final quarter and Korper snatched the winner in the last minute of the game as the home side hit Scotland with a counter attack for 3-2.



Scotland men’s Head Coach Derek Forsyth said, “It was a tough contest and we didn’t deserve to lose, but there’s a lot to learn from the game. We started really well and dominated the first half. Austria played well in the second half, however there’s things that will allow us to learn to manage the game better. It was a sucker punch at the end but we’ll improve for the next match and look for a good result.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release