The EuroHockey Junior Championships get underway in Valencia this weekend with a 17 teams battling it out across the women’s and men’s competitions for continental glory and potential places at the Junior World Cup.





The women’s competition gets underway on Saturday evening on the Spanish coast with the tournament expanded to nine nations this time around.



That is due to a viral infection in the Spanish camp two years ago which left the tournament unable to be completed. In the circumstances, the EHF decided not to have any relegation while Belarus and Russia were both promoted, bringing the entry list to nine.



It means the Dutch head up a group of five, starting their campaign on Sunday against France before playing Ireland, Russia and the hosts Spain during the week.



The Oranje arrive with five of their 2017 vintage still available with co-captain Freeke Moes a star attraction, playing five times in the FIH Pro League already in 2019.



Their panel has five players from AH&BC Amsterdam’s squad that won European and Hoofdklasse gold last season – Noor de Baat, Felice Albers, Floor de Haan, Zoe van den Barselaar and Ilse Kappelle – while Den Bosch’s Danique van der Veerdonk, Rosa Fernig and Noor Omrani are others who could feature in EHL Women next Easter.



The tournament starts on Saturday evening with Ireland facing Russia while France take on Spain with both games streamed live on www.eurohockeytv.org.



The top two sides will reach the semi-finals while the bottom side in this five-team group will be relegated directly.



Pool B begins on Monday with Germany hosting Belarus and England – led by Holly Munro and with top goalkeeper Miriam Pritchard between the posts – facing Belgium.



The men’s competition begins on Monday, too, with Germany facing France first up. The Germans have a wealth of experience at this level wth the likes of Teo Hinrichs, Linus Muller, Niklas Bosserhoff, Jan Schiffer, Mario Schachner and Thies Prinz all playing EHL hockey. The main French threat comes from Timothee Clement and Adrien Coffigniez.



The Dutch face Austria after England meet Poland before the big game of day one pits Belgium against Spain. The Spaniards won a recent Six Nations tournament but there is a wealth of talent on display in both sides.



Waterloo Ducks’ William Ghislain is an obvious one to watch for the Belgians with Sam Cortes a star turn for the Spanish.



