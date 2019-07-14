By Jugjet Singh



MALAYSIA will be gunning for the women’s gold and men’s silver at the Indoor Asia Cup, which starts tomorrow, in Chonburi, Thailand.





The finalists of the tournament will qualify for the 2021 Indoor World Cup.



The men, ranked 24th in the world, are in Group A with Iran, Thailand, Bangladesh and the Philippines.



And the World No 33 women’s team are in Group B with Thailand, Taiwan and Singapore.



In the last Asia Cup in 2017, the men failed to make semi-finals, while the women won silver.



When men’s team manager Amin Rahim was asked about his team’s composition: “Mana ada lagi? (We don't have a big pool).



The current 12 are our indoor players who played in the last Asia Cup and the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Sea Games.”



Iran are the favourites to win their eighth straight men’s gold while Kazakhstan are the favourites in the women’s event.



“This tournament will be used to gauge my players ahead of the Philippines Sea Games (Nov 30-Dec 11),” Amin added.



At the KL Sea Games, Malaysia won gold in the men’s event and bronze in the women’s category



