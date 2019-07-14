



Scotland women played a battling 2-0 defeat against World Cup silver medallists Ireland in Stormont in the first meeting of a three-match test series. The matches are preparation for Scotland who play in Women’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow on 4-10 August.





Top ten ranked Ireland are also deep into preparations for competing in the EuroHockey Championships in Antwerp.



Scotland were missing several players including Charlotte Watson; Sarah Robertson and Amy Costello who are all playing for GB Women in Japan.



It was a very close and competitive first half where both sides played with good energy and intensity. Ireland created the clearer opportunities and prompted Amy Gibson into making a good save for Scotland.



The third quarter was where Scotland began to cause the Irish problems at the back. A call for a penalty stroke was turned down, and some good defending stopped the Scots finishing off a good attack from a free hit.



It would be Ireland who scored however; Deirdre Duke opened the scoring midway through the third quarter with a great finish into the bottom corner.



Nicola Cochrane made her first appearance after returning from GB Women and was also called into action, making a good save.



In the final quarter a penalty corner off the post and in by Lizzie Colvin made it 2-0 towards the end of the match.



Scotland women’s Head Coach Jen Wilson said, “It was a good battle. We defended well and matched Ireland for intensity and energy, and also had some really good play of our own.



“The third quarter saw us make significant impact and there’s a lot of positives to take from that period of play. There’s still more to come from this team, and progress to be made in some areas. We’ll look to deliver for longer spells in the next match and improve against a top side.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release