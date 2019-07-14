



Scotland men were defeated 4-0 by Austria in Vienna in the second of two matches ahead of the Blue Sticks’ appearance at the EuroHockey Championships in Antwerp. The matches are preparation games for Scotland; the first result was a very close 3-2 win for Austria.





The game was played following a heavy thunderstorm and it was a tough start to the match for Scotland – Alexander Bele scored an early goal for the Austrians to put the home side into a 1-0 lead after just two minutes.



Four minutes later and the game went to 2-0 when Austria doubled their advantage. Dominic Uher struck the back of the Scotland net from a penalty corner to give the home team a great start to the contest.



The Blue Sticks were always playing catch-up after the first quarter but dominated play, and expressed themselves well on the pitch.



In the final quarter the Scots had a succession of chances to get in the scoresheet but just couldn’t find the back of the net.



Austria then went 3-0 ahead in the final quarter and it was Bele again who got the strike – his second of the contest.



A late strike by Bartosz Szmidt gave the Austrians a fourth goal to round off a 4-0 win at home to Scotland.



Scotland men’s Head Coach Derek Forsyth said, “It was a very challenging environment today, and a difficult game to play. We played some really good hockey but couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.



“We made some mistakes and conceded goals, but 4-0 isn’t a fair reflection of the game. However it’s not the score line that matters at the moment, it’s the performances, and we played well. We had more circle entries, more corners, more shots on goal, but lacked some composure to convert them. It’s a young team we have out here and this will be good experience for them.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release