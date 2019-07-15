By Jugjet Singh





BUKIT Jalil Sports School (BJSS) Thunderbolts coach S. Prakash stood by the sidelines shouting instructions to his young players in yesterday’s Junior Hockey League encounter against a matured Pahang Thunderbolts. -- NSTP/EIZAIRI SHAMSUDIN



BUKIT Jalil Sports School (BJSS) Thunderbolts coach S. Prakash stood by the sidelines shouting instructions to his young players in yesterday’s Malaysian Junior Hockey League encounter against a matured Pahang Thunderbolts.





And his efforts paid dividends as his side thrashed Pahang 5-1.



Pahang were supposed to walk all over BJSS and claim the runners-up spot with three matches in hand, but Prakash turned the tables on them.



“I had to shout instructions from the sidelines the entire game because my young players, who are 16 years and below, were playing against matured Under-19 players.



“My centre forward is only 15, and although all can play, they sometimes keep forgetting what to do in the heat of the moment.



“But they know that one day they must silence me with their performance,” said Prakash.



Yesterday, Prakash played three characters — as an umpire, a rowdy fan and a coach.



“Left, right, don’t tackle, don’t give up, wait! And what are you doing Aiman, watching a movie?



The coach started raising his voice inside 30 seconds of the match when Pahang’s Haikal Ridwan Osman hammered home the lead, which also turned out to be their only goal of the day.



Blowing his top at the early goal, Prakash started his tirade and amazingly, BJSS equalised in the second minute through Amirul Hanif Mamat, who then completed his hat-trick in the seventh and 20th minutes.



The other two goals were netted by Aiman Zulkifli (13th) and Adam Daniel Ferozs (52nd).



Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts lead the table on 33 points, followed by BJSS (26 points) and Pahang (24).



BJSS have played 11 matches while SSTMI and Pahang only 10.



“We still have three more matches to try and win the silver medal.



“This defeat was due to our hectic travelling schedule, which got to the boys in the end,” said Pahang coach Sufian Mohamad.



RESULTS — Men: PJCC Tigers 3 SSTMI Juniors 1, Penang HA 2 Perlis Young Lions 1, Terengganu HA 1 BJSS Juniors 1, SSTMI Thunderbolts 4 Anderson Thunderbolts 3, BJSS Thunderbolts 5 Pahang Thunderbolts 1, SMS Resilient 1 UniKL-Datuk Bentara 1. Women: Terengganu HA 1 PKS UniTen 2, Johor Girls 1 PJCC Black Widow 7, PKS-UniTen 1 SSMS Girls 0, Zaba Girls 0 KL Wipers 1.



New Straits Times