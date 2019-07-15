Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Canterbury secure NZ U18 Association titles

Published on Monday, 15 July 2019 10:00 | Hits: 30
The Under 18 Men’s Association Tournament in Pukekohe has come to a close, Canterbury have gone one place better in 2019 than the previous year. The Canterbury Men took on Southern in the final in what was a replay of their opening match of the tournament where Southern came away 2-1 winners. Canterbury was able to reverse their fortunes in the final as they held on 4-3 winners. Canterbury took an early 3 goal lead before Southern began their comeback, unfortunately for the Southern side they left their run to late as Canterbury would hold on.



Wellington who had won the tournament in 2018 would go on to secure the Bronze Medal as they held their nerve in a penalty shootout win against South Canterbury.

National Association Men’s – Final Placing

    Canterbury
    Southern
    Wellington
    South Canterbury
    Auckland
    Manawatu-Horowhenua
    Bay of Plenty
    Waikato
    North Harbour
    Tauranga
    Tasman
    Counties Manukau
    Wanganui
    North Harbour Development
    Hawkes Bay
    Thames Valley

Canterbury have taken out the 2019 National Association Tournament in Timaru, coming up against Auckland in the final, Canterbury would find themselves behind after Auckland’s Charlotte Penny scored. Looking to regain the title Canterbury struck back almost instantly and took a 2-1 lead into the break. Auckland then struck back before Canterbury held their nerve to secure a 3-2 win.

Wairarapa would defeat their neighbors Manawatu 4-2 to take the Bronze Medal at the tournament.

National Association Women’s – Final Placing

    Canterbury
    Auckland
    Wairarapa
    Manawatu
    Bay of Plenty
    Wellington
    South Canterbury
    Waikato
    North Harbour
    Hawkes Bay
    Tauranga
    Tasman
    Counties Manukau
    Southern
    Taranaki
    Waikato Development

Hockey New Zealand Media release

