



The Under 18 Men’s Association Tournament in Pukekohe has come to a close, Canterbury have gone one place better in 2019 than the previous year. The Canterbury Men took on Southern in the final in what was a replay of their opening match of the tournament where Southern came away 2-1 winners. Canterbury was able to reverse their fortunes in the final as they held on 4-3 winners. Canterbury took an early 3 goal lead before Southern began their comeback, unfortunately for the Southern side they left their run to late as Canterbury would hold on.





Wellington who had won the tournament in 2018 would go on to secure the Bronze Medal as they held their nerve in a penalty shootout win against South Canterbury.



National Association Men’s – Final Placing



Canterbury

Southern

Wellington

South Canterbury

Auckland

Manawatu-Horowhenua

Bay of Plenty

Waikato

North Harbour

Tauranga

Tasman

Counties Manukau

Wanganui

North Harbour Development

Hawkes Bay

Thames Valley



Canterbury have taken out the 2019 National Association Tournament in Timaru, coming up against Auckland in the final, Canterbury would find themselves behind after Auckland’s Charlotte Penny scored. Looking to regain the title Canterbury struck back almost instantly and took a 2-1 lead into the break. Auckland then struck back before Canterbury held their nerve to secure a 3-2 win.



Wairarapa would defeat their neighbors Manawatu 4-2 to take the Bronze Medal at the tournament.



National Association Women’s – Final Placing



Canterbury

Auckland

Wairarapa

Manawatu

Bay of Plenty

Wellington

South Canterbury

Waikato

North Harbour

Hawkes Bay

Tauranga

Tasman

Counties Manukau

Southern

Taranaki

Waikato Development



Hockey New Zealand Media release