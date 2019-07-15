Canterbury secure NZ U18 Association titles
The Under 18 Men’s Association Tournament in Pukekohe has come to a close, Canterbury have gone one place better in 2019 than the previous year. The Canterbury Men took on Southern in the final in what was a replay of their opening match of the tournament where Southern came away 2-1 winners. Canterbury was able to reverse their fortunes in the final as they held on 4-3 winners. Canterbury took an early 3 goal lead before Southern began their comeback, unfortunately for the Southern side they left their run to late as Canterbury would hold on.
Wellington who had won the tournament in 2018 would go on to secure the Bronze Medal as they held their nerve in a penalty shootout win against South Canterbury.
National Association Men’s – Final Placing
Canterbury
Southern
Wellington
South Canterbury
Auckland
Manawatu-Horowhenua
Bay of Plenty
Waikato
North Harbour
Tauranga
Tasman
Counties Manukau
Wanganui
North Harbour Development
Hawkes Bay
Thames Valley
Canterbury have taken out the 2019 National Association Tournament in Timaru, coming up against Auckland in the final, Canterbury would find themselves behind after Auckland’s Charlotte Penny scored. Looking to regain the title Canterbury struck back almost instantly and took a 2-1 lead into the break. Auckland then struck back before Canterbury held their nerve to secure a 3-2 win.
Wairarapa would defeat their neighbors Manawatu 4-2 to take the Bronze Medal at the tournament.
National Association Women’s – Final Placing
Canterbury
Auckland
Wairarapa
Manawatu
Bay of Plenty
Wellington
South Canterbury
Waikato
North Harbour
Hawkes Bay
Tauranga
Tasman
Counties Manukau
Southern
Taranaki
Waikato Development
Hockey New Zealand Media release