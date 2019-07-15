

Action from England U18 Boys v Ireland, 14 July 2019 - Credit gpfoto.ie



England Under-18 Boys made a winning start to the Six Nations Tournaments in the Netherlands on Sunday, beating Ireland 4-0 with a strong performance.





Two goals from Tom Moorhouse helped England to victory, although the whole team worked well together to take the win and keep a clean sheet against an Ireland side who made some quick breaks.



Head Coach Jody Paul said afterwards: “It’s nice to start the tournament with a win and hopefully the boys can keep playing well and take this forwards into the latter stages of the tournament.”



Moorhouse got England off the mark in the ninth minute of the first quarter with a diving chip at the far post, and they doubled their lead on 23 minutes. Again from open play, Barney Bithell scored after tidying up in front of goal.



Moorhouse claimed England’s third goal on 52 minutes with a superb reverse shot across goal following some good work down the right wing.



Finally, England’s fourth goal came two minutes from the end of the match, and it again came from open play. After good build up play from England Dylan Holland tidied up with the final shot which took a deflection off the Irish goalkeeper.



England continue their Six Nations campaign with a match against Spain tomorrow at 11am (UK time).



England U18 Boys 4 (2)

Ireland U18 Boys 0 (0)



England Hockey Board Media release