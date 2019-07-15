



Scotland U21 Women got their U21 EuroHockey Championship II campaign underway was a goalless draw against Wales in Alanya, Turkey.





It was a close contest from the first whistle with both sides taking to the game with the drive to win. Both teams had spells of possession but with no clear opportunities.



Wales probably edged the chances in the first half, most of them coming from smashing the ball into the Scots’ D and looking to connect with a loose ball.



There was an excellent chance for Wales through a lovely break on the right side, but Jess Buchanan, who had a solid game in goal, was out quick to smother the danger.



In the final quarter Scotland were on the offensive and could have nicked the contest. An excellent diving stick save from the Welsh keeper denied Scotland a winner and meant the teams shared the points on opening day.



Scotland U21 Women’s Head Coach Neil Menzies said, “It was a tight game, Wales are a decent side. We could have stolen it in the final quarter but a draw was a fair result.



“It’s going to be a tough set of games in this tournament. We play Czech Republic next and they look a decent side. We’re very capable of beating them but it will be a tough game.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release